Wisconsin Badgers 2026 DL commit now being pursued with offer from Penn State

3-star defensive lineman Djidjou Bah committed to the Wisconsin Badgers after his official visit at the beginning of June, but Penn State offered him a scholarship as they try to flip him.

Lorin Cox

Wisconsin defensive lineman Elijah Hills (94) tackles Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) for a two-yard loss during the third quarter of their game Saturday, October 26, 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin defensive lineman Elijah Hills (94) tackles Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) for a two-yard loss during the third quarter of their game Saturday, October 26, 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Penn State is trying to flip one of the Wisconsin Badgers' defensive line recruits in the class of 2026.

Djidjou Bah from Germantown, Tennessee committed to Wisconsin at the beginning of June after taking his official visit.

Despite his verbal pledge to the Badgers, he tweeted over the weekend that he received a scholarship offer from the Nittany Lions.

Bah appears to be leaving the door open on his recruiting, taking an official visit to Missouri three weeks after committing to Wisconsin.

A 3-star prospect by all the major recruiting outlets, Bah told Wisconsin Badgers on SI last month that visits from defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow really sold him on the program and their plan for him at defensive tackle.

The Badgers already had one 2026 commit flip, when edge rusher Carmelow Reed jumped to Ole Miss before he was scheduled to make his official visit in early June.

Wisconsin has one other defensive line commit in the 2026 class with 3-star Arthur Scott from Streetsboro, Ohio.

Badgers fans will be watching Bah closely to see if he remains committed to the program until national signing day.

Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

