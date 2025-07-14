Wisconsin Badgers 4-star RB commit cracks Top 200 of Rivals 2026 recruiting rankings
When the Wisconsin Badgers landed a commitment from four-star running back Amari Latimer, everyone knew it was a big get for Luke Fickell's staff.
Now, it's becoming more clear just how important of a recuit Latimer is for the class of 2026.
The recruiting outlet Rivals released its initial Top 300 recruiting rankings for next year's high school seniors, and the running back from Tyrone, Georgia jumped up into the Top 200 in the country.
Latimer jumped up from being the 311th ranked recruit to No. 197, making him the 19th highest-rated running back in the country.
He rushed for 1,113 yards on 8.2 yards per carry with 15 rushing touchdowns during his junior season at Sandy Creek High School.
Latimer is also rated as a four-star recruit by ESPN, which has him as the 20th best running back. 247Sports is currently lower on him as a three-star player and the 29th-ranked RB.
Wisconsin beat out Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee and Texas to land his commitment. It helped having his brother, cornerback Geimere Latimer II, already on the team as a transfer portal addition.
Amari is the Badgers' only running back commit for the 2026 class so far.
Fellow top Wisconsin commit Jayden Petit did not rank in the Rivals Top 300. He is rated as a four-star recruit and top 30 wide receiver by 247Sports and ESPN, but Rivals has him as a three-star and unranked nationally.