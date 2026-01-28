Former Wisconsin Badgers linebacker named defensive MVP of East-West Shrine Bowl

Mason Reiger has likely put himself on the radar of multiple NFL franchises as draft preparations start to get underway.



Making the most of his invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl, the former University of Wisconsin linebacker was named the game's defensive most valuable player after registering three sacks to cap a stellar week auditioning for NFL teams.



Adding four tackles and a forced fumble, Reiger had already earned recognition as the East team's top edge performer in practice and ended up sacking three different quarterbacks.

Transferring for his final seasons after spending his first four years at Louisville, Reiger was a honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by the media after making 11 starts at outside linebacker. He finished the season with 33 tackles, five sacks, and six tackles for loss, registering at least one tackle in every game.

He recorded 45 QB pressures in addition to his sacks, according to PFF, which put him in the Top 25 of all edge rushers in the country.

Good job from #Wisconsin EDGE Mason Reiger here converting from run to pass and getting home for another sack pic.twitter.com/dbaNUfXURo — Fran Duffy (@FDuffyNFL) January 28, 2026

Wisconsin’s Mason Reiger continues to shine in the East-West Shrine Bowl game after a strong week of practice.



Comes up with a strip sack here. Violent hands and can bend. pic.twitter.com/S5LoD3fOG7 — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 28, 2026

Reiger was viewed as a day three draft pick at best, but his performance could have opened him up to an invitational to the NFL Scouting Combine and multiple individual workouts leading up to April's NFL Draft.

Wisconsin EDGE Mason Reiger was another Shrine Bowl prospect who caught my eye. 84.2 PFSN EDGE Impact score, 13.9% TPR per PFF in '25.



6'4", 245, near-33" arms. Wicked fast hands, cornering ability, rush angle IQ. Loved the push-pull & the stab-to-outside chop. Turbo technician. pic.twitter.com/dy8J51dNcr — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) January 27, 2026

