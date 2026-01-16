Wisconsin Badgers bringing back only two offensive starters from start of 2025 season
In this story:
The transfer portal window closes Friday night, meaning no new players can enter their names to leave their current school. Players who are already in the portal can continue to seek new opportunities.
The Wisconsin Badgers might still add a few more outside players over the weekend, but they know for sure that no one else will be leaving for the portal from this point on.
That makes it official that Luke Fickell will have only two returning starters back on offense who took the field when the Badgers opened the 2025 season.
It will be almost a completely different looking group for returning offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.
Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter
The two players still on the roster who started in Week 1 against Miami (OH) are wide receiver Chris Brooks and offensive lineman Emerson Mandell.
WR Chris Brooks
Neither one of them is guaranteed to keep their starting job again through spring and fall camp, though they will both be considered favorites to start given their experience as incumbents.
Wisconsin has added three new wide receivers through the transfer portal so far and could still add another, in addition to bringing back rising sophomore Eugene Hilton plus three new true freshmen in the 2026 recruiting class.
Brooks played the second-most snaps of any Badgers receiver this past season, but he only has 12 career catches for 151 yards and no touchdowns.
It wouldn't be shocking to see him lose his starting spot, though he'll maintain a role in the receiver rotation regardless due to his experience and blocking ability.
OL Emerson Mandell
Related: Wisconsin Badgers are set to return only 1 defensive starter from Week 1 of 2025 season
Mandell is even more likely to hold onto a starting job, though it could be at either guard or tackle.
He started Week 1 at right guard after working their during fall camp, but he was moved out to right tackle after the first game when the coaching staff shuffled the offensive line.
The redshirt freshman held his own at both spots, but Fickell has added four new linemen in the transfer portal who will all be competing to start along with a handful of returning sophomores eager to earn playing time.
Mandell played over 700 snaps this season and performed well outside of a few rough games against the Badgers' toughest opponents.
He has a good shot of remaining a starter, but the entire offensive line around him will look different with the four other Week 1 starters either graduating or transferring.
Every other position on offense will look new too, with the transfer portal producing new starters at quarterback, running back and tight end for sure, plus likely at least one wide receiver and multiple spots on the line.
The hope is that a retooled starting lineup can produce better results than the abysmal offense that produced a 4-8 record in 2025.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.