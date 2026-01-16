Wisconsin Badgers bringing back only two offensive starters from start of 2025 season

The transfer portal window closes Friday night, meaning no new players can enter their names to leave their current school. Players who are already in the portal can continue to seek new opportunities.

The Wisconsin Badgers might still add a few more outside players over the weekend, but they know for sure that no one else will be leaving for the portal from this point on.

That makes it official that Luke Fickell will have only two returning starters back on offense who took the field when the Badgers opened the 2025 season.

It will be almost a completely different looking group for returning offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

Early look at what this new badgers offense could look like:



QB: Colton Joseph

RB: Abu Sama

RT: TBD

RG: Emerson Mandell

C: Austin Kawecki

LG: TBD

LT: Kevin Heywood

TE: Grant Stec/Jacob Harris

WR: Eugene Hilton

WR: Shamar Rigby

WR: Jaylon Domingueaux /Chris Brooks



Exciting! — Otto (@OttovonSothen) January 8, 2026

The two players still on the roster who started in Week 1 against Miami (OH) are wide receiver Chris Brooks and offensive lineman Emerson Mandell.

WR Chris Brooks

Neither one of them is guaranteed to keep their starting job again through spring and fall camp, though they will both be considered favorites to start given their experience as incumbents.

Wisconsin has added three new wide receivers through the transfer portal so far and could still add another, in addition to bringing back rising sophomore Eugene Hilton plus three new true freshmen in the 2026 recruiting class.

Brooks played the second-most snaps of any Badgers receiver this past season, but he only has 12 career catches for 151 yards and no touchdowns.

It wouldn't be shocking to see him lose his starting spot, though he'll maintain a role in the receiver rotation regardless due to his experience and blocking ability.

OL Emerson Mandell

Wisconsin offensive lineman Emerson Mandell (75) blocks Ohio State linebacker Payton Pierce (26) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. | Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Mandell is even more likely to hold onto a starting job, though it could be at either guard or tackle.

He started Week 1 at right guard after working their during fall camp, but he was moved out to right tackle after the first game when the coaching staff shuffled the offensive line.

The redshirt freshman held his own at both spots, but Fickell has added four new linemen in the transfer portal who will all be competing to start along with a handful of returning sophomores eager to earn playing time.

Mandell played over 700 snaps this season and performed well outside of a few rough games against the Badgers' toughest opponents.

#Badgers redshirt freshman RT Emerson Mandell in the last 3 weeks against Iowa, Ohio State, and Oregon:



67 pass blocking snaps

0 pressures allowed — Pete Maki Burner (@PrimeMaki) October 26, 2025

He has a good shot of remaining a starter, but the entire offensive line around him will look different with the four other Week 1 starters either graduating or transferring.

Every other position on offense will look new too, with the transfer portal producing new starters at quarterback, running back and tight end for sure, plus likely at least one wide receiver and multiple spots on the line.

The hope is that a retooled starting lineup can produce better results than the abysmal offense that produced a 4-8 record in 2025.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: