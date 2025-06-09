Wisconsin Badgers predicted to lose recruiting battle for 4-star 2026 EDGE target to Michigan
The Wisconsin Badgers could lose on of their top 2026 edge rusher targets to a Big Ten rival.
McHale Blade from Chicago Simeon took his official visit to Wisconsin the weekend of May 30, but multiple recruiting experts are predicting he commits to the Michigan Wolverines.
On3 Vice President of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong put out his prediction for Blade Monday morning, and recruiting staff at 247 Sports followed suit Monday afternoon.
The predicted commitment comes after Blade took his official visit to Michigan the weekend of June 6, a week after his trip to Madison.
He had taken an unofficial visit with the Badgers during their spring showcase game in April, and he listed them in his Top 7 schools in May, prior to his OV.
All four major recruiting outlets view him as a four-star recruit and a Top 35 edge rusher nationwide.
Wisconsin had previously landed a commitment from 2026 edge rusher Carmelow Reed, but he flipped to Ole Miss last week.
Blade would have been a major replacement for the recruiting class, but instead, the Badgers may have to watch him develop with the Wolverines instead.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- 2026 defensive line recruit commits to Rutgers, days after cancelling official visit to Wisconsin Badgers
- Playing as Wisconsin Badgers in EA Sports College Football '26 video game will help fund football program