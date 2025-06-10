T.J. Watt skips Pittsburgh Steelers mandatory minicamp while seeking new contract
The Pittsburgh Steelers started mandatory minicamp this week, and their star outside linebacker wasn't there for it.
Former Wisconsin Badgers first-round pick T.J. Watt skipped the first day of the required offseason practice while he seeks a new contract from the team.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport says Watt and the Steelers have made "no progress on a long-term deal," despite reports that Pittsburgh has an offer on the table for him.
He's entering the last year of the four-year, $112 million contract extension he signed back in 2021. His current deal makes him the seventh highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL based on average salary.
Watt is coming off of a down year compared to his usual monster production. His 11.5 sacks in 2024 were his fewest in a fully healthy season since his rookie year.
He still made the Pro Bowl and remained in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year, but he turns 31 this season, so the Steelers could have some questions about just how long he will continue to play at an elite level.
This offseason, star pass rushers Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby and Danielle Hunter all signed contract extensions that payed them $35+ million per year, blowing Watt's $28 million average out of the water.
That could make for some tricky negotiations for Watt, but he knows his team just signed QB Aaron Rodgers and is all in on trying to win in 2025.
