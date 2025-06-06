Wisconsin Badgers have better College Football Playoff odds than Florida State, UCLA among others
No one is expecting the Wisconsin Badgers to make a run to the College Football Playoff, but they have better odds than some other big name programs.
ESPN's FPI calculations set a percentage likelihood for each team to make the postseason. UW came in low but far from the lowest.
Wisconsin's odds at 2.6 percent aren't surprising, but that's still ahead of ACC teams like Florida State, Duke and Boston College.
11 Big Ten teams are ahead of the Badgers, though UCLA, Rutgers, Maryland and Michigan State are even lower.
It's better than Northwestern and Purdue, who were given zero percent chance. For Wisconsin, it's never say never. For those schools, you can say never.
The Badgers would need a spectacular season from Billy Edwards Jr. and a breakout performance from its young backfield, plus some help from the quality opponents on their schedule blowing their games against Bucky.
But ESPN's FPI can give Wisconsin fans hope, and that's all you can ask for in the leadup to the season.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Luke Fickell's track record of identifying and developing talent gives hope for Wisconsin Badgers turnaround