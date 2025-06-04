Former Wisconsin Badgers featured prominently in trailer for new Madden 26 video game
The Wisconsin Badgers were notably absent from marketing for EA Sports' College Football 26 video game, but three former Badgers were prominently featured in the trailer for this year's Madden 26.
The official preview of the NFL's premier video game was released on Wednesday, and the second player who appears in the video is ex-Wisconsin outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.
He follows wide receiver Justin Jefferson as they lead the Minnesota Vikings out of the tunnel onto the field.
A little over 30 seconds in the video, former Badgers quarterback Russell Wilson is featured as the New York Giants quarterback, and he is quickly sacked by Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons.
Then about a minute and 20 seconds in, Wisconsin legend T.J. Watt gets his own solo moment, running onto the field and jumping into a pose for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The main former Badger that's missing is running back Jonathan Taylor, but his Indianapolis Colts aren't featured at all in the trailer.
Zack Baun's Philadelphia Eagles got some significant screen time, but the ex-Wisconsin linebacker doesn't make a visible appearance.
It's a nice reflection of the program's strength to see their alumni featured so heavily in the sport's most popular video game franchise.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- LOOK: Wisconsin Badgers recruiting targets share excitement on social media from first weekend of official visits
- Wisconsin Badgers 2026 EDGE target commits to rival Minnesota before scheduled official visit to Madison
- Former Wisconsin Badgers stars competing this week in Volleyball Nations League international competition