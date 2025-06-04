All Badgers

Former Wisconsin Badgers featured prominently in trailer for new Madden 26 video game

The Wisconsin Badgers were notably absent from marketing for EA Sports' College Football 26 video game, but three former Badgers were headliners in the trailer for this year's Madden 26.

Sep 15, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) pressures Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field.
Sep 15, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) pressures Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. / Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images
The official preview of the NFL's premier video game was released on Wednesday, and the second player who appears in the video is ex-Wisconsin outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.

He follows wide receiver Justin Jefferson as they lead the Minnesota Vikings out of the tunnel onto the field.

A little over 30 seconds in the video, former Badgers quarterback Russell Wilson is featured as the New York Giants quarterback, and he is quickly sacked by Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Then about a minute and 20 seconds in, Wisconsin legend T.J. Watt gets his own solo moment, running onto the field and jumping into a pose for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The main former Badger that's missing is running back Jonathan Taylor, but his Indianapolis Colts aren't featured at all in the trailer.

Zack Baun's Philadelphia Eagles got some significant screen time, but the ex-Wisconsin linebacker doesn't make a visible appearance.

It's a nice reflection of the program's strength to see their alumni featured so heavily in the sport's most popular video game franchise.

