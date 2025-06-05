Notre Dame sees ex-Wisconsin Badgers WR Will Pauling as culture changer, play-maker
The Wisconsin Badgers' loss looks to be a major addition for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
UW knew it would have a major void to fill when wide receiver Will Pauling entered the transfer portal in December, and he continues to impress with his new team.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman raved to On3 about how the redshirt senior will impact his offense.
"The thing I respect about Will is the way he practices. When he was in there in practice, he practiced at a different pace and a different effort level than what I’d seen in the past. What’s that going to do to elevate the people around him? I love dudes who practice hard and he’s one of those guys."- Marcus Freeman, via On3
Freeman also raved about his toughness, effort and playmaking ability.
Badgers fans remember fondly what that looked like in Madison.
Pauling had nearly 75 catches and over 800 receiving yards with six touchdowns back in 2023, but his production dipped as the offense struggled in 2024.
He has the potential to get back to major production in the slot for the Fighting Irish.
It'll be tough to see him doing it for another program, but Wisconsin can still be excited about what Vinny Anthony and the rest of the Badgers receivers will do with Billy Edwards Jr.
