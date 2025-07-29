Wisconsin Badgers DC Mike Tressel identifies top replacement options for Nyzier Fourqurean at CB
Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Mike Tressel is preparing for life without Nyzier Fourqurean in his secondary.
The senior was denied a fifth season of eligibility by the NCAA, but he has a pending appeal of the ruling. Wisconsin officialss said Monday they don't have a timetable on a response.
Tressel is cautiously optimistic about the transfers and young cornerbacks he has who can step up in the secondary.
Among the options he's looking at is Omillio Agard, a redshirt freshman who he is counting on to pick up some of the slack.
"He’s made progress,” Tressel said. “We are really excited about his progress, but when situations like this occur, you’re hoping for even more. We’re going to have to kick it into overdrive in terms of his development and what we ask him to do, but we’ve felt really good about him.”
They need Agard to grow into the position in a hurry and be a solid player in the defensive backfield. They don't have time for a learning curve if he is pressed into action right away.
Tressel said true freshmen Cairo Skanes and Jamier Scott are in a similar boat. They are going to be counted on to contribute early, despite their lack of experience at the college level.
Regardless of how well they played in high school, only repetitions in practice and games will prepare them for the quality of play in the Big Ten. Most recruits in the Big Ten were stars in high school. The question is whether that can translate quickly to playing in conference.
“I feel good about our depth, but not as good about Big Ten experience,” said Tressel. “Talent level? Feel good. Depth? Feel pretty good. Experience? Not as excited about that. That’s just being honest.”
The question also remains whether transfers Geimere Latimer or D’Yoni Hill can play the boundary corner role.
Latimer was the first-team slot cornerback during the spring but could move to the outside to replace Fourqurean. Both corners' physicality will be tested early in camp.
“They're still young enough with us that we're still evaluating that and trying to make the best decisions,” Tressel said. “I will tell you this. I don't believe either of them shy away from contact. I think they both can run so that at least gives us the skill set to try them at both and now we have to evaluate their true comfort level.”