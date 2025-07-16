Top options for Wisconsin Badgers to replace Nyzier Fourqueran at cornerback
The Wisconsin Badgers less than 45 days until the season opener against Miami (OH), and the coaching staff will need to scramble to fill a hole at cornerback.
Back in March, Luke Fickell was quick to dismiss the possibility that Fourqurean's lawsuit for a fifth year of eligibility would be overturned by the U.S. appeals court.
Fast forward four months and the NCAA won it's appeal, making Fourqurean ineligible for the 2025 campaign. The veteran corner was slated to start opposite Ricardo Hallman for a second consecutive season.
Wtih a short turnaround, Wisconsin will have to rely on players currently on the roster to replace him. Fortunately, Fickell and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel have a few options to choose from.
Geimere Latimer
Latimer had a strong showing at spring camp in the slot cornerback position with the boundary corner spots locked in, allowing the team to move Austin Brown from the slot to his natural safety position without sacrifice.
Latimer has experience inside and out, and his rise to first-team reps this spring could lead the Badgers to revert Brown back to the slot and move Latimer outside to the perimeter.
The trickle down effects could make that move more complicated. With Brown in the slot, the defense would need a new second safety next to Preston Zachman.
Newcomers Matt Jung and Matt Traynor have no high-major experience, and veterans Charlie Jarvis and Owen Arnett have primarily been special teams players in their college careers.
D'Yoni Hill
Hill started in five of 12 games last year with Miami, but he was stuck with the second team during Wisconsin's spring practices while Fourqurean and Hallman dominated reps on the outside.
He could be the best plug-and-play option if the Badgers don't want to scramble the rest of the secondary, as he has the most experience of the current options.
Hill had a solid spring camp and is coming into his final year of eligibility, so he should make a strong push for the starting spot during fall practices.
Omillio Agard
Agard turned plenty of heads during spring camp with his outstanding performances. The redshirt freshman was the highest-rated cornerback recruit to sign with Wisconsin during the Rivals era, and he worked his way up to regular snaps in the second team defense this spring.
Fourqurean had mentioned Agard by name as a young player he was mentoring and somebody who could see playing time if he lost the lawsuit or suffered an injury.
Agard has enough talent to win the role outright, but he's more likely to work in a rotation as the season progresses, given his lack of experience.