Top options for Wisconsin Badgers to replace Nyzier Fourqueran at cornerback

Suddenly without one of their starting cornerbacks, the Wisconsin Badgers will have less than 45 days to fill the hole vacated by Nyzier Fourqurean losing his eligibility from an NCAA appeal.

Cam Wilhorn

Oct 12, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean (3) celebrates after a defense stop during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean (3) celebrates after a defense stop during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Wisconsin Badgers less than 45 days until the season opener against Miami (OH), and the coaching staff will need to scramble to fill a hole at cornerback.

Back in March, Luke Fickell was quick to dismiss the possibility that Fourqurean's lawsuit for a fifth year of eligibility would be overturned by the U.S. appeals court.

Fast forward four months and the NCAA won it's appeal, making Fourqurean ineligible for the 2025 campaign. The veteran corner was slated to start opposite Ricardo Hallman for a second consecutive season.

Wtih a short turnaround, Wisconsin will have to rely on players currently on the roster to replace him. Fortunately, Fickell and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel have a few options to choose from.

Geimere Latimer

New Mexico State receiver Kordell David tries to make a catch as Jacksonville State cornerback Geimere Latimer breaks it up
New Mexico State receiver Kordell David tries to make a catch as Jacksonville State cornerback Geimere Latimer breaks up the play during college football action at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama October 9, 2024. / Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Latimer had a strong showing at spring camp in the slot cornerback position with the boundary corner spots locked in, allowing the team to move Austin Brown from the slot to his natural safety position without sacrifice.

Latimer has experience inside and out, and his rise to first-team reps this spring could lead the Badgers to revert Brown back to the slot and move Latimer outside to the perimeter.

The trickle down effects could make that move more complicated. With Brown in the slot, the defense would need a new second safety next to Preston Zachman.

Newcomers Matt Jung and Matt Traynor have no high-major experience, and veterans Charlie Jarvis and Owen Arnett have primarily been special teams players in their college careers.

D'Yoni Hill

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) runs the ball against Miami Hurricanes defensive back D'Yoni Hill
Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) runs the ball against Miami Hurricanes defensive back D'Yoni Hill (19) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Miami defeated Louisville 52-45. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Hill started in five of 12 games last year with Miami, but he was stuck with the second team during Wisconsin's spring practices while Fourqurean and Hallman dominated reps on the outside.

He could be the best plug-and-play option if the Badgers don't want to scramble the rest of the secondary, as he has the most experience of the current options.

Hill had a solid spring camp and is coming into his final year of eligibility, so he should make a strong push for the starting spot during fall practices.

Omillio Agard

Agard turned plenty of heads during spring camp with his outstanding performances. The redshirt freshman was the highest-rated cornerback recruit to sign with Wisconsin during the Rivals era, and he worked his way up to regular snaps in the second team defense this spring.

Fourqurean had mentioned Agard by name as a young player he was mentoring and somebody who could see playing time if he lost the lawsuit or suffered an injury.

Agard has enough talent to win the role outright, but he's more likely to work in a rotation as the season progresses, given his lack of experience.

Published
Cam Wilhorn
CAM WILHORN

Cam Wilhorn is a University of Wisconsin School of Journalism Graduate and Wisconsin native. He's been covering Wisconsin sports since 2023 for outlets like BadgerBlitz.com, Badger of Honor and The Badger Herald.

