Why 2025 should be a rebuilding year for Wisconsin Badgers football
Luke Fickell knows the monumental task the Wisconsin Badgers faces with their schedule this fall.
But he doesn’t seem caught up in what the win-loss record will be.
When Fickell took the podium at Big Ten Media days Wednesday, he spoke about themes of transitioning from last year and building a new foundation for the future.
"We had to get back to what has and will continue to make Wisconsin an unbelievable place, an incredible football power and give us a chance to play for championships," he said.
Fickell noted the changes made this offseason to the coaching staff and roster were an attempt to return to a more traditional Wisconsin identity — something that won't happen overnight.
It looks like Fickell and the Badgers are attempting to align their on- and off-field personalities. And if "traditional" Wisconsin is the goal, they'll be getting bigger, tougher and more unified.
As nice as that sounds, implementing and executing a new identity takes time.
It's for that reason the Badgers' unreasonably difficult schedule could actually be a positive.
Nobody expects Wisconsin to win any type of championship in 2025. If you read between the lines of what Fickell said, it's pretty clear there's no lofty expectations within the program.
"The great thing about that schedule is it's pretty easy to be able to lay it down right in front of everybody," Fickell said Wednesday. "Everybody knows what they signed up for."
The harsh reality is that the Badgers can't compete with the top end of the Big Ten in talent. But that doesn't mean the season is a waste or a lost cause.
Wisconsin can put its focus on establishing a positive culture and a winning process, prioritizing identity without the pressure of having to win double-digit games.
That doesn't mean they can coast through a horrible season, but even a 5-7 record from this schedule would feel significantly better than it did in 2024.
As much as it may hurt to accept now, it could pay dividends in when the schedule lightens up in 2026.
The Badgers are set to play Michigan State, Rutgers, Minnesota and USC at home while going on the road for Iowa, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue and UCLA.
If Wisconsin can make strides in 2025 and create the identity and vision Fickell sees, they could have legitimate College Football playoff aspirations in 2026.
Without matchups against Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon next year, the Badgers could push for a 9-3 or better overall record and be in legitimate Big Ten Championship contention.
Another five or six win season this year won't be exciting, but the emphasis shouldn't be on the win/loss column. It should be on growth and improvement for the future.