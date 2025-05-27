Wisconsin Badgers to face 2 dynamic wide receivers featured on EA Sports College Football 26 cover
There's no doubt the University of Wisconsin football program faces a daunting 2026 schedule, and the Badgers will face two receivers that are gracing the cover of one of the most popular video games series currently.
EA Sports unveiled its College Football 26 covers on Tuesday featuring sophomore wide receivers Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) and Ryan Williams (Alabama), who emerged as standouts for each program as freshmen last season.
Cornerback Ricardo Hallman and the Wisconsin secondary will need to contain both starting Sept. 13 when the Badgers travel to Tuscaloosa to face Williams and the Crimson Tide. Williams caught four passes for 78 yards and one touchdown last season in Alabama's 42-10 victory over Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium. He finished with 48 receptions for a team-leading 865 yards receiving and eight touchdowns during the 2024 season.
Smith and defending national champion Ohio State will enter Camp Randall Stadium for an Oct. 18 conference clash. Smith reeled in 76 passes for 1,315 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns for the Buckeyes as a freshman.