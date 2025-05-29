All Badgers

Luke Fickell and two Wisconsin Badgers assistants will be in EA Sports College Football 26

The follow up to the most-anticipated video game in recent memory will have a little more University of Wisconsin football flavor. See which Badgers coaches are expected to be in EA Sports College Football 26.

Jake Kocorowski

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell during the game against the Oregon Ducks at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The follow up to the most-anticipated college football video game will have a little more Wisconsin Badgers flavor for the UW faithful.

Wisconsin announced that coach Luke Fickell will be in EA Sports College Football 26, which is slated to be released July 10. Fickell's not the only Badgers coach anticipated to be in the game.

A Wisconsin football spokesperson told Wisconsin Badgers on SI that offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel will also be in the game, "to our knowledge."

EA Sports dropped its full trailer for the game Thursday morning. Preorders are available now, and if fans purchase the deluxe edition of the game or EA Sports' MVP bundle that also includes Madden 26, they can play three days early.

Wisconsin will face two dynamic wide receivers that will grace the cover of EA Sports College Football 26 in Alabama's Ryan Williams and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith.

