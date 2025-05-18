Ranking the 5 hardest games on Wisconsin Badgers' 2025 football schedule
The hype around the Wisconsin Badgers' 2025 schedule will continue to build throughout the offseason until the idea of how tough it will be becomes exaggerated.
That's when Luke Fickell and company can fly under the radar and surprise a team or two.
UW won't be a popular pick for upsets this season, but the Badgers know they're going to have to be at their best when the lights are the brightest.
A lot can change between now and the fall, but these five games stand out as the most difficult on Wisconsin's schedule
5. vs Illinois (Nov. 22)
It always means more when Bret Bielema returns to Camp Randall Stadium. This year might be the best Illini team he's fielded.
They're returning the vast majority of their starting lineup from last season, and the players they have lost in recent years have gone onto the NFL as relatively high draft picks.
This game is late in the season and could be critical for Illinois to make a potential College Football Playoff push. A loss to lowly Wisconsin could dash their postseason hopes.
4. at Michigan (Oct. 4)
The Wolverines could be a bit of a wildcard this season with a true freshman expected to start at quarterback.
They lost a ton of talent to the NFL this year, but they do a good job of restocking with recruits and transfer portal additions.
Michigan quietly has a lot to prove this season, but they will host Wisconsin one week after head coach Sherrone Moore returns from a self-imposed two game suspension.
They're going to be fired up for their coach, making the Big House matchup even bigger.
3. at Alabama (Sept. 13)
Some teams assemble an easy non-conference schedule for a cake walk before conference opponents come to down. Wisconsin has one of its biggest tests before they face the Big Ten.
The Crimson Tide were not nearly as dominant in head coach Kalen DeBoer's first season, and upset losses to Vanderbilt and Oklahoma showed that the powerhouse is beatable on any given Saturday.
Like Michigan, Alabama will be motivated to reprove themselves to critics and doubters, but their next game after Wisconsin is against Georgia, so the Badgers could try and catch them looking ahead.
2. at Oregon (Oct. 25)
The Ducks almost lost to Wisconsin last season when Oregon came to Camp Randall as the No. 1 ranked team in the country.
That should give Luke Fickell some confidence in the rematch this year in Eugene.
A lot will depend on how well new starting quarterback Dante Moore can replace Dillon Gabriel, but the Ducks have loads of talent all over the roster thanks to some big boosts from the transfer portal.
They're still a projected playoff team this season, and Wisconsin will have to approach them as such.
1. vs Ohio State (Oct. 18)
When the defending national champions are on your schedule, that's always going to feel like the hardest game.
The Buckeyes lost plenty of important players to the NFL, but their talent pipeline is strong enough that it's hard to expect much of a dropoff
The only consolation for Wisconsin is that they get to host Ohio State instead of going to Columbus, but it's hard to envision a scenario where the Badgers can pull off the major upset.
The hope is that they can at least look respectable and put up a good fight that gives you hope for the Oregon game the following week.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
