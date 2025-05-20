Wisconsin Badgers aiming high, offering elite QBs in 2027 recruiting class
The Wisconsin Badgers don't have a strong reputation as a quarterback program, but Luke Fickell and his coaching staff are making sure the top QBs in the 2027 recruiting class know they're interested.
On Monday, four-star quarterback Malachi Zeigler from Benton, Louisiana, was the latest passer to announce an offer from UW. He is currently ranked as the No. 9 QB recruit and in the Top 100 players in his class by 247Sports.
He has offers from at least 18 other schools, headlined by Michigan, Miami, Tennessee and Florida State.
According to 247Sports, Zeigler is the 11th quarterback the Badgers have offered for the 2027 class. Of those 11, seven are four-star players and six of them currently rank among the Top 10 QBs in the class.
Quarterbacks coach Kenny Guiton seems unafraid to go big-game hunting for the top up-and-coming passers.
He already has one high-profile QB commit for his 2026 class.
Ryan Hopkins announced his commitment last month and is rated a four-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals.
He chose Wisconsin over offers from programs like Michigan State, Washington, Missouri, Oklahoma State and California.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Rachad Wildgoose headlines former Wisconsin Badgers making waves in UFL, looking for NFL second chance