Bret Bielema alleges major transfer portal spending by Wisconsin Badgers' toughest Big Ten rivals
We don't know exactly how much the Wisconsin Badgers spend on bringing in football players.
But it's not hard to see that some of the other top Big Ten teams are spending a lot more.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is the latest to put names to numbers, showing just what he and Luke Fickell are up against on the recruiting trail.
In an interview with Sirius XM's College Sports Radio, Bielema said the teams at the top of the conference standings spent more than four times as much as he did last year with the Illini.
"The four teams ahead of us, I think, were north of $20 million," he said. "You're going to see teams this year in college football, just because I know the landscape I'm dealing with, that are probably in the neighborhood of $30-35, maybe some of them close to $40 million rosters."
The four teams that finished ahead of Illinois last season were Oregon, Indiana, Penn State and Ohio State.
Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti previously indicated that his Hoosiers are on the lower end of that spectrum, with the Buckeyes and Ducks up in that $40 million range.
Bielema said Illinois was working with around a $5 million budget for football players last year, making their fifth-place finish look more impressive.
It goes to show the Badgers that big spending is going to separate the great from the good, but a lower budget team can still be successful in the Big Ten with smart recruiting and quality coaching.
Wisconsin will be counting on improvement in both of those areas to have any hope for turning things around in 2025.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Rachad Wildgoose headlines former Wisconsin Badgers making waves in UFL, looking for NFL second chance