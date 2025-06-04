All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers facing 3 of top 6 national championship contenders on 2025 schedule, according to ESPN FPI

The Wisconsin Badgers aren't just playing good teams on their 2025 football schedule, they're playing three of the top national championship contenders, according to ESPN's FPI.

Everyone knows the Wisconsin Badgers are facing some really tough teams on their 2025 football schedule.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, they'll play against three of the best in the sport.

The predictive rating system tries to measure how good teams are and how well they'll perform moving forward.

The updated FPI for 2025 sees three of Wisconsin's opponents among the Top 6 championship contenders this season.

Alabama at No. 3 gets the slight nod ahead of Ohio State at No. 4 as Wisconsin's toughest opponent this season, with Oregon not far behind at No. 6.

All three teams have greater than 50 percent odds to make the College Football Playoff, according to the model.

The FPI also gives the Buckeyes a 40 percent chance to win the Big Ten, the highest odds of any Power 4 team to win their own conference.

Wisconsin ranks 38th overall on the list, which is ninth highest in the Big Ten ahead of Iowa and Minnesota.

