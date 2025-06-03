All Badgers

Former Wisconsin Badgers stars competing this week in Volleyball Nations League international competition

The 2025 Volleyball Nations League international competition starts this week, and two former Wisconsin Badgers made the rosters for their respective countries' Week 1 teams.

Wisconsin's Caroline Crawford (9), Anna Smrek (14) an Sarah Franklin (13) prepare to receive a serve during their match with Florida at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. on Friday Sept. 16, 2022. / Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Wisconsin Badgers produce some of the best volleyball players in the world.

They'll have another chance to prove that this week.

The start of June marks the beginning of the 2025 Volleyball Nations League international competition, and two former Badgers made the rosters for their respective countries' Week 1 teams.

Former All-American Sarah Franklin will be suiting up for the United States, and all-conference middle blocker Anna Smrek is playing for Canada.

Both were teammates at UW from 2022-2024, leading the school to a Big Ten title and multiple deep tournament runs.

Franklin had a decorated career for Wisconsin after transferring in from Michigan State. She now plays professionally for LOVB Madison.

Smrek was the tallest player in Badgers volleyball history at 6-foot-9, and she is set to continue her volleyball career this year in Turkey for Aras Kargo.

Two other former Wisconsin volleyball players were announced as part of their countries' international rosters for the Volleyball Nations League but did not make the cut for Week 1.

Dana Rettke is part of the U.S. volleyball squad, while Julia Orzol is on the Polish team.

The VNL matches will run Wednesday through Sunday, streaming live on Volleyball World (subscription required).

