Wisconsin Badgers will get chance to avenge NCAA tournament loss with rematch added to basketball schedule
The Wisconsin Badgers' NCAA tournament run last season ended earlier than fans wanted or expected.
Greg Gard will get a chance to avenge that loss with a rematch added to the schedule for 2025-26.
The program announced Tuesday that Wisconsin will face BYU in a non-conference matchup on Nov. 21.
The game will be played at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, the home arena for the Utah Jazz.
The Badgers lost to the Cougars when they played in the Round of 32 last march, falling two points short in a valiant comeback effort 91-89.
John Tonje set a school record for points in an NCAA tournament game that night with 37, but the team trailed by double-digits for much of the contest.
Tonje won't be there to avenge the loss, but John Blackwell should still have the bad taste in his mouth from defeat when he gets his second shot at it in November.