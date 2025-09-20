Wisconsin Badgers injuries stacking up as key weapon goes down against Maryland
MADISON, Wis -- Almost nothing went right for the Wisconsin Badgers in the first half of Saturday's Big Ten opener against Maryland. Wisconsin gave up multiple scores, struggled to find any consistency on offense and made massive mistakes in all three facets.
Starting center Jake Renfro didn't suit up due to injury, Billy Edwards started the contest but was removed after his second drive, coming up limping after rolling out and throwing the ball away.
But somehow, it got even worse for Wisconsin.
Starting running back Dilin Jones was on the receiving end of a massive hit while pass blocking for Danny O'Neil during the second quarter. The redshirt freshman tailback seemingly absorbed the blow to the midsection but was slow to get up.
He walked off the field under his own power after taking a moment to catch his breath.
Jones headed to the locker room shortly after, and remained there until halftime. He logged six carries for 20 yards before exiting.
With the No. 1 back sidelined, rushing duties were split between second-year runner Darrion Dupree and veteran Cade Yacamelli. The third option would be Gideon Ituka, if needed
With a major deficit on the scoreboard, Wisconsin had to rely on its passing game, which would have limited Jones' role on the ground anyway.
Wisconsin's struggles to run the ball continued in Week 4, with fewer than 50 rushing yards in the first half.
The injury could be a big concern moving forward, but the Badgers have even bigger problems to face after a disastrous game against Maryland.