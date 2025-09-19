Wisconsin Badgers grades: Defensive line shines, but concerns growing in secondary
Opponents ran all over Wisconsin's defense in 2024. That hasn't been the case in the non-conference slate this season. Wisconsin ranks fourth in the country with 46.3 rushing yards allowed per game.
The unit yielded 10 points across its first two games before heading to Alabama. While the Crimson Tide struggled to run the ball effectively, they successfully picked apart the secondary.
The question is whether the defense's success was held up by a pair of inferior opponents and how much of a concern the Alabama performance presents moving forward.
Here's how the different position groups grade out ahead of Big Ten play beginning this week:
Interior DL: A
Bigger turned out to be better. Wisconsin's influx of 300-pounders along the defensive line has paid off in a major way through three games.
They've been physical at the line of scrimmage and have shut down opposing running backs. Brandon Lane has taken a huge step forward after a quiet first season in Madison, and Jay'Viar Suggs has been a quality addition through the portal.
The Badgers can go five or six deep at the position without losing a step, which has been a key reason for their early success.
Edge Rushers: A-
Mason Reiger has drawn plenty of praise for his early performance, and rightfully so. However, the growth of Sebastian Cheeks and Darryl Peterson is what has transformed this position group.
Peterson had one sack last season. He's taken down the quarterback twice through three games in 2025. Cheeks has a pair of tackles for loss and his speed off the edge has been visible.
They've been impressive in run defense as well, and with players like Tyrese Fearbry, Corey Walker and Micheal Garner in the mix, it's a versatile and deep unit.
The one key point of improvement will be getting the quarterback to the ground. The Badgers have wasted plenty of sacks already this season by over-pursuing or losing their footing in the backfield.
Inside Linebackers: B
The athleticism of Tackett Curtis and Christian Alliegro has been apparent. Sometimes it feels like they are moving too fast for their own good.
Alliegro has made four tackles for loss, including two sacks. But he also has four more missed tackles than any other Badger, according to PFF.
Curtis has been reliable but hasn't jumped off the page all too much outside of a Game 1 sack.
Safeties: A
Preston Zachman and Austin Brown have outstanding. Zachman's pair of interceptions against Miami (Ohio) turned the tide, and Brown's been a force against the run and the pass.
Safeties were expected to be a strength of the defense, and they've shown to be exactly that.
Cornerbacks: C+
It's tough to be overly critical of a defense that ranks 31st in the country in yards allowed per game, but the cornerback room has been one of the few weaknesses of Wisconsin's defense.
The unexpected absence of Nyzier Fourqurean has forced the Badgers into splitting time between Omillio Agard and D'Yoni Hill opposite Ricardo Hallman, but Fourqurean might not have made too much of a difference in CB performance so far.
Hallman has underwhelmed through three games. He's been targeted 14 times through three games and allowed 10 receptions, according to PFF. Unlike 2024, teams haven't been afraid to throw toward his side of the field, and they've been doing so with success a lot more success.
Hill has been a quality run defender and serviceable in coverage while Agard has made some big plays.
Alabama carved up Wisconsin's secondary and may have exposed the group to be a serious weakness.