Wisconsin Badgers grades: WRs and TEs live up to hype despite OL struggles and injuries
The Wisconsin Badgers wrapped up their non-conference slate with a 38-14 defeat at the hands of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Three games into the regular season with Big Ten play around the corner, it's a good time to evaluate the performance of each position group.
We'll start with the offense, which has been severely hindered by injuries but has needed to play better so far.
Quarterbacks: B
It's tough to put a grade on Billy Edwards Jr. considering he only led four drives. He looked the part of a veteran game manager but missed on a couple of downfield throws.
Danny O'Neil's 11 quarters of action have been more of a rollercoaster. He'd go from methodically marching the Badgers down the field to making some horrendous decisions and throws.
In part, that's to be expected of a talented young quarterback, but he's also already had a full season as a starter. On the one hand, they're glaring enough to be easily fixed. On the other hand, they probably shouldn't be happening and could just be a part of O'Neil's game.
Running Backs: C+
It's easy to blame the offensive line for Wisconsin's run-game issues. It's never that black-and-white, though. The Badgers' running backs have been solid with the holes they've been given, but they have also missed cuts and haven't forced a ton of missed tackles.
The talent is apparent, but so is the lack of experience. Maybe the tune changes if the group starts to settle in, but they haven't done enough to be considered firmly above-average so far.
Wide Receivers: A
Wisconsin's wideouts have kept a clean sheet through three games, with zero dropped passes according to PFF. They've also been the primary source of big plays, whether that be through the air or on the ground.
Jayden Ballard has been the big-play threat he was hyped up to be during the offseason, and Chris Brooks' blocking and consistency has been an excellent addition to the returning core of Trech Kekahuna and Vinny Anthony II.
Tight Ends: A-
Lance Mason and Grant Stec have done a quality job making up for the absence of Tucker Ashcraft so far. What gives them an A grade is that they've gone above and beyond.
Mason's seven-catch, 102-yard Week 2 showing is possibly the best individual performance of any offensive player this season, especially when you add in that he came a yard away from scoring a second touchdown. He's been a sufficient blocker and has lived up to the booking of an all-around tight end.
Stec has been quiet from a statistical standpoint, but he's done well for a redshirt freshman at a physically demanding position. He looks to be a good long-term prospect and current impact player.
They could stand to be more impactful as run blockers, and Mason's route mix-up with O'Neil on the second interception of the Alabama game result in the bump from A to A-
Offensive Line: D+
The unit has made positive strides since an atrocious Week 1 showing, but the offensive line hasn't been anywhere near the Wisconsin standard.
Injuries have certainly played a part in that, but the depth has been disappointing. They've failed to generate significant push at the line of scrimmage against inferior opponents and haven't opened up enough holes to allow the run game to succeed.
If the Mahlman/Brunnner/Renfro/Cubberly/Mandell grouping can see some consistent reps together, they should see some improvement. But starting a pair of redshirt freshman in the Big Ten is typically not a winning strategy.