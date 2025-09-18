What Wisconsin Badgers should expect from true freshman Maryland QB and new offensive coordinator
Wisconsin returns to Camp Randall after a Week 3 trip to Tuscaloosa that provided more questions than answers. But in the words of Luke Fickell, the season starts now.
The Badgers will begin Big Ten play Saturday against Maryland. The availability of Terrapin-turned-Badger Billy Edwards and starting center Jake Renfro looms large, but Wisconsin may have their hands full regardless.
Wisconsin Badgers on SI chatted with Maryland writer John Gugs of Inside the Black and Gold leading up to the contest. Topics ranged from an outright score prediction, what to think of standout freshman quarterback Malik Washington and the strengths and weaknesses of Maryland's offensive and defensive units.
Has Maryland true freshman quarterback Malik Washington shown enough for you not to be worried about how he’ll hold up against Wisconsin's defense in a hostile environment?
John Gugs: Yes and no. I think anyone that truly knows the game of college football will always worry about a star true freshman quarterback in their first start in a hostile environment. It doesn't really matter who it is and where. There will always be worries. However, he has definitely shown promise and potential to show he could very well be up to the task.
As a true freshman, there has only really been one play that he made a bad decision on, and it led to a fumble. His interception last week was not necessarily a bad read but just a good play made by the defense. As long as Malik does not turn the ball over, I think at the very least, it will be a competitive game that the Terps will have a very solid chance to win.
Does Wisconsin feel more beatable this time around? What is Maryland's perception of this program under Luke Fickell?
Gugs: From the outside, Wisconsin does look like a more beatable team. However, it will always be very tough to go into Madison and pull out a win. Maryland's weakness on defense for the most part has been stopping the run, which was always a strength of Wisconsin's in the past.
Nowadays, the offense seems a lot more balanced which could help the Terps' chances to get more stops on defense and pull out the victory. If the Terps are able to stop the Badgers' run game and force them into third and longs and passing situations all game, I like this new look defensive back room to help get the Terps the win.
How has the Maryland offense looked different in 2025 under new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton?
Gugs: In all honesty, it has not. Before the season started, I had said they needed to get the run game going to take pressure off of Malik. But outside of running for 152 yards against Towson, the running game has not looked great, even though that felt like the biggest reason Pep was hired.
The Terps have not averaged over 150 rushing yards a game in a season since 2019. With the improved offensive line and young running back room, fans were hoping for an improved running game, but it has yet to look as such yet this season.
Maryland's defense has looked really strong through three games. How much of that is due to a light schedule?
Gugs: I would say it is 50/50. Yes, the Terps have faced a light schedule. However, I think they have also faced some underrated offenses with playmakers that did test them. The defense has new faces all over and they look like a vastly improved group from last season, especially in the secondary. I look forward to seeing what this new and young group on defense can do in conference play to see if it has truly improved or not.
Who is going to win, and why?
Gugs: I think this can be the year that the Terps can pull off not only their first win in Madison but over Wisconsin in school history. The defense looks improved, and they have been flying around to the ball.
The offense has struggled in the run game, which is something that will be crucial for them to get going so the Badgers defense can't just sit on defending the pass and giving Malik problems all day. I am not fully confident, but I think the Terps will pull off the upset thanks to a late field goal by Sean O'Haire and start the Big Ten season with a 31-30 win.