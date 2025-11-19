Wisconsin Badgers looking at changes to offseason training after injuries derailed 2025 season
Wisconsin has been mired by injuries during its three seasons with Luke Fickell.
In past years, injury issues centered around the quarterback position. But in 2025, it's impossible to ignore the widespread impact injuries have had.
In response, Fickell and strength and conditioning coach Brady Collins are considering making changes to their offseason training programs.
Not just "bad luck"
Toward the end of Saturday's Week 12 loss to No. 2 Indiana, the Badgers were without their top two quarterbacks and three of their top 4 running backs in Dilin Jones, Cade Yacamelli and Gideon Ituka. The only running back of the bunch deemed healthy enough to play, Darrion Dupree, is still recovering from an injury that sidelined him for two weeks earlier in the year.
They were also without their starting center in Jake Renfro and three other offensive lineman who were slated to at least serve in a depth role.
Starting free safety Preston Zachman, starting cornerback D'Yoni Hill and linebacker Christian Alliegro have also missed multiple weeks due to injury.
The frequency in which Wisconsin has suffered injuries has left Fickell looking for answers.
"You can't just chalk it up to bad luck," Fickell said Monday during his weekly press conference. "Coach Brady (Collins) and I have talked about that over and over again... Is it things that you think that you can train a little bit different?"
Fickell and Collins have been examining how they can approach the training regiments of upperclassmen, noting that each player's injury history makes their specific needs different.
That approach isn't new though. Wisconsin has offered training regiments tailored to individuals who've had a particularly nagging set of issues. Fickell gave the example that the program would further examine the training of a player who previously had several hip surgeries.
The change Fickell and Collins are considering is to expand that approach to more players.
"Things are going to be more important to us than maybe getting a mat drill in there in mid-January and February," Fickell said. "What does this guy specifically in particular need so that we can make sure that he's ready for March, April, May and then, obviously, the following season?
According to Fickell, it's an approach that reflects what happens at the professional level, and one that may be necessary to get the most out of Wisconsin's upperclassmen.
"When you have an older group of guys, Coach Brady and I have talked about this, I think we need to train them a little bit different, almost more like pros," Fickell said. "If there's anything we know that's going to be different as we move forward... older guys will train in a different way."