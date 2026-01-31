Broncos Post-Senior Bowl 7-Round Mock Draft
The Denver Broncos finished two wins away from their ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl, falling to the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game without Bo Nix. The Broncos' past few draft classes have had a massive impact on the team's turnaround.
Now, the Broncos shift focus to improving the team through free agency and the draft as we hit the offseason.
Free agency won't open until March, which makes mock drafts incredibly difficult, but I still use them to get players out there and begin gathering some information. The Broncos can go many ways in the 2026 NFL draft. Last year, the Broncos surprised everyone by taking cornerback Jahdae Barron in the first round.
With Senior Bowl week in the books, it's time for our first seven-round Broncos mock draft of 2026. Based on Denver's current roster needs, I utilized Pro Football Focus' mock draft simulator for this post-Senior Bowl week mock draft.
Denver has seven picks, including two fourth-rounders and no sixth-rounders, due to the Devaughn Vele trade, with two more projected compensatory picks, for a total of nine. The Broncos will move around the board and likely make fewer than nine picks, but there are no trades in this mock.
Let’s get into it.
Round 1: Anthony Hill Jr. | LB | Texas
With Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton both set to be free agents, and the former making it clear he wants a starting job, Denver could be in a bind when it comes to linebacker. Over the last few years, the NFL has struggled to identify linebacker talent in the draft.
However, Hill is a smart, athletic linebacker who could help replace Singleton in run defense, but there are some concerns about his coverage. While there could be issues in standard dropbacks, Hill does well when covering the flats and sniffing out screens.
Round 2: Elijah Sarratt | WR | Indiana
The Broncos need more from their wide receiver room, especially with their issues making something happen after the catch. With Sarratt, 37% of his yards came after the catch this last season, and all but five of his catches over the previous two years went for a first down or touchdown. Each of those five receptions was in 2024.
Sarratt is a good enough blocker on the outside, with room to grow, and can have a wide route tree and line up all over the formation. While there are drops on tape, he has never had more than four in a season and has nine total in his collegiate career, which is needed after the Broncos' issues with drops over the season.
Round 3: Justin Joly | TE | North Carolina State
This season made it clear that Evan Engram is slowing down. The Broncos still lack a consistent playmaker at tight end, and they need to improve their blocking.
This isn't a great year to get both from the same player, and receiving ability takes precedence, so having someone ready if Engram gets hurt is essential.
Joly is a capable receiving tight end who can line up in the slot and be a mismatch, or a ‘joker’ if you will. He can block well enough in the slot against defensive backs, but you cannot put him in-line and expect good things to happen. This is strictly a pick to get another receiving weapon for Nix.
Round 4 (via Saints): Nicholas Singleton | RB | Penn State
Note: The news of Singleton breaking his foot came after this mock was written.
After J.K. Dobbins went down, even with RJ Harvey’s 12 total touchdowns, the Broncos could not find anything close to a consistent run game. That should be a top priority this offseason. In a weaker draft class, it should come through free agency, but the Broncos can build depth in the draft.
Singleton is a tough, physical runner who may have made a mistake by returning to college last year. He can impact the game as a runner, receiver, and blocker, and doesn’t put the ball on the ground often, with six in his career and only one in the last two years.
Round 4: Keylan Rutledge | IOL | Georgia Tech
The Broncos should keep Ben Powers, but they have to look ahead, and their interior depth has not been great. Alex Palczewski played admirably, but that doesn’t mean he played well. Calvin Throckmorton was rough, and Nick Gargiulo is working back from an injury.
Rutledge has been outstanding over the last two years at Georgia Tech, with an almost 50-50 split between pass protection and run blocking. There are similarities to Quinn Meinerz in Rutledge's play and his downhill run-mauling ability.
One concern is whether Rutlege can play on the left side after exclusively being a right guard, but he showed the potential to play all three interior spots during the Senior Bowl practices.
Round 5: Gracen Halton | IDL | Oklahoma
John Franklin-Meyers made it clear he will test free agency, and the Broncos have not had any contract negotiations with him. Denver has a couple of pieces in Eyioma Uwazurike and Sai'vion Jones to replace him, but it still needs to ensure this roster strength remains one.
By the time the draft comes, Halton is probably gone in the top 150 and won't make it to the fifth round, but the simulator had him available, and it's an easy pick. He is a very capable run defender and pass rusher who can thrive in a downhill attacking front like Denver.
While Rutledge may not have the traits to be a full-time starter, he can at least be a key part of the rotation.
Round 7: Mason Reiger | Edge | Wisconsin
Speaking of keeping units a strength, the Broncos are closing in on some financial decisions with their edge rushers, which means they should keep adding to the room. Dondrea Tillman and Jonah Elliss only have a couple of years of cost control left, and Jonathon Cooper played so poorly down the stretch that it wouldn't be a shock to see him traded during the offseason or ahead of the deadline.
Reiger is a relentless defender who only gets better as the game goes on. His motor gets hot as the game develops, and it never stops.
There will be no questions about Reiger's motor. He's also praised for his work ethic, smarts, and solid technique and power. He is going to be a coach's favorite and likely be drafted earlier than the seventh round.
Round 7 (Projected Comp): Chip Trayanum | RB | Toledo
Denver has to rebuild its running back room, even if it keeps Dobbins. The Broncos can't just run it back with Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin as their fourth and fifth guys, and adding more power to the room is a must. Even with Singleton mocked already, Denver can keep building the power in the room with Trayanum.
Trayanum is a powerful downhill runner who weighs around 230 pounds, but he is surprisingly light and quick on his feet, with soft hands and solid route-running ability out of the backfield. He had the 12th most runs of 10-plus yards (only four fewer than top running back Jeremiyah Love) and tied for 12th most runs of 15-plus yards in all of FBS football last season.
Round 7 (Projected Comp): Tanner Arkin | TE | Illinois
Again, there are not many dual-threat in-line tight ends in this class, so you basically have to pick between prospects who thrive at receiving or blocking. Earlier in the mock, Joly was selected for receiving ability; now it's time to turn to blocking.
Arkin was one of the best blocking tight ends in college football last year, and there is still plenty of room for growth with more consistent technique. He didn't have many chances as a receiver on tape with 29 catches for 225 yards and five touchdowns over the last two seasons, but he can be a threat in the red zone as well as in short yardage and play-action concepts.
