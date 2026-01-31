The Denver Broncos finished two wins away from their ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl, falling to the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game without Bo Nix. The Broncos' past few draft classes have had a massive impact on the team's turnaround.

Now, the Broncos shift focus to improving the team through free agency and the draft as we hit the offseason.

Free agency won't open until March, which makes mock drafts incredibly difficult, but I still use them to get players out there and begin gathering some information. The Broncos can go many ways in the 2026 NFL draft. Last year, the Broncos surprised everyone by taking cornerback Jahdae Barron in the first round.

With Senior Bowl week in the books, it's time for our first seven-round Broncos mock draft of 2026. Based on Denver's current roster needs, I utilized Pro Football Focus' mock draft simulator for this post-Senior Bowl week mock draft.

Denver has seven picks, including two fourth-rounders and no sixth-rounders, due to the Devaughn Vele trade, with two more projected compensatory picks, for a total of nine. The Broncos will move around the board and likely make fewer than nine picks, but there are no trades in this mock.

Let’s get into it.

Round 1: Anthony Hill Jr. | LB | Texas

With Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton both set to be free agents, and the former making it clear he wants a starting job, Denver could be in a bind when it comes to linebacker. Over the last few years, the NFL has struggled to identify linebacker talent in the draft.

However, Hill is a smart, athletic linebacker who could help replace Singleton in run defense, but there are some concerns about his coverage. While there could be issues in standard dropbacks, Hill does well when covering the flats and sniffing out screens.

Round 2: Elijah Sarratt | WR | Indiana

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) runs with the ball against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Ethan O'Connor (24) during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Broncos need more from their wide receiver room, especially with their issues making something happen after the catch. With Sarratt, 37% of his yards came after the catch this last season, and all but five of his catches over the previous two years went for a first down or touchdown. Each of those five receptions was in 2024.

Sarratt is a good enough blocker on the outside, with room to grow, and can have a wide route tree and line up all over the formation. While there are drops on tape, he has never had more than four in a season and has nine total in his collegiate career, which is needed after the Broncos' issues with drops over the season.

Round 3: Justin Joly | TE | North Carolina State

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches the ball for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This season made it clear that Evan Engram is slowing down. The Broncos still lack a consistent playmaker at tight end, and they need to improve their blocking.

This isn't a great year to get both from the same player, and receiving ability takes precedence, so having someone ready if Engram gets hurt is essential.

Joly is a capable receiving tight end who can line up in the slot and be a mismatch, or a ‘joker’ if you will. He can block well enough in the slot against defensive backs, but you cannot put him in-line and expect good things to happen. This is strictly a pick to get another receiving weapon for Nix.

Round 4 (via Saints): Nicholas Singleton | RB | Penn State

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Note: The news of Singleton breaking his foot came after this mock was written.

After J.K. Dobbins went down, even with RJ Harvey’s 12 total touchdowns, the Broncos could not find anything close to a consistent run game. That should be a top priority this offseason. In a weaker draft class, it should come through free agency, but the Broncos can build depth in the draft.

Singleton is a tough, physical runner who may have made a mistake by returning to college last year. He can impact the game as a runner, receiver, and blocker, and doesn’t put the ball on the ground often, with six in his career and only one in the last two years.

Round 4: Keylan Rutledge | IOL | Georgia Tech

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (77) of Georgia Tech takes a breather during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Broncos should keep Ben Powers, but they have to look ahead, and their interior depth has not been great. Alex Palczewski played admirably, but that doesn’t mean he played well. Calvin Throckmorton was rough, and Nick Gargiulo is working back from an injury.

Rutledge has been outstanding over the last two years at Georgia Tech, with an almost 50-50 split between pass protection and run blocking. There are similarities to Quinn Meinerz in Rutledge's play and his downhill run-mauling ability.

One concern is whether Rutlege can play on the left side after exclusively being a right guard, but he showed the potential to play all three interior spots during the Senior Bowl practices .

Round 5: Gracen Halton | IDL | Oklahoma

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

John Franklin-Meyers made it clear he will test free agency, and the Broncos have not had any contract negotiations with him. Denver has a couple of pieces in Eyioma Uwazurike and Sai'vion Jones to replace him, but it still needs to ensure this roster strength remains one .

By the time the draft comes, Halton is probably gone in the top 150 and won't make it to the fifth round, but the simulator had him available, and it's an easy pick. He is a very capable run defender and pass rusher who can thrive in a downhill attacking front like Denver.

While Rutledge may not have the traits to be a full-time starter, he can at least be a key part of the rotation.

Round 7: Mason Reiger | Edge | Wisconsin

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; East edge rusher Mason Reiger (22) sacks West quarterback Joe Fagnano (12) during the second half at the Ford Center at the Star. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Speaking of keeping units a strength, the Broncos are closing in on some financial decisions with their edge rushers, which means they should keep adding to the room. Dondrea Tillman and Jonah Elliss only have a couple of years of cost control left, and Jonathon Cooper played so poorly down the stretch that it wouldn't be a shock to see him traded during the offseason or ahead of the deadline.

Reiger is a relentless defender who only gets better as the game goes on. His motor gets hot as the game develops, and it never stops.

There will be no questions about Reiger's motor. He's also praised for his work ethic, smarts, and solid technique and power. He is going to be a coach's favorite and likely be drafted earlier than the seventh round.

Round 7 (Projected Comp): Chip Trayanum | RB | Toledo

Toledo’s Chip Trayanum ran with the ball against Kentucky Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field. August 30, 2025 | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Denver has to rebuild its running back room, even if it keeps Dobbins. The Broncos can't just run it back with Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin as their fourth and fifth guys, and adding more power to the room is a must. Even with Singleton mocked already, Denver can keep building the power in the room with Trayanum.

Trayanum is a powerful downhill runner who weighs around 230 pounds, but he is surprisingly light and quick on his feet, with soft hands and solid route-running ability out of the backfield. He had the 12th most runs of 10-plus yards (only four fewer than top running back Jeremiyah Love) and tied for 12th most runs of 15-plus yards in all of FBS football last season.

Round 7 (Projected Comp): Tanner Arkin | TE | Illinois

Nov 1, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Tanner Arkin (85) runs the ball past Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Bo Mascoe (3) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Again, there are not many dual-threat in-line tight ends in this class, so you basically have to pick between prospects who thrive at receiving or blocking. Earlier in the mock, Joly was selected for receiving ability; now it's time to turn to blocking.

Arkin was one of the best blocking tight ends in college football last year, and there is still plenty of room for growth with more consistent technique. He didn't have many chances as a receiver on tape with 29 catches for 225 yards and five touchdowns over the last two seasons, but he can be a threat in the red zone as well as in short yardage and play-action concepts.

