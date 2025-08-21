Wisconsin Badgers new throwback uniforms earn mostly positive social media reactions
The Wisconsin Badgers unveiled new throwback jerseys and helmets for the upcoming season, and the overall reaction from the fanbase was more positive than negative.
The throwback helmet features a different block W that dates back to the 1980s, still with two red stripes down the middle.
The jerseys are still the traditional Cardinal Red, but the white jersey numbers have an additional red and white border around them.
The most notable difference is on the sleeve, where a throwback Bucky Badgers logo sits atop the 80s block W and two white stripes.
Wisconsin will wear them for the homecoming game against Iowa on October 11.
Wisconsin fans got their first look at the jerseys Thursday morning, and while they had some detractors, the majority opinion on social media was positive.
Other Badgers fans had some critiques for what they would have done differently.
Iowa fans jumped in the Badgers replies to troll too, but actual Wisconsin fans seemed happy to have a fun alternative for the season from a program that doesn't go outside of the box too often when it comes to uniforms.