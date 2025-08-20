NFL players vote former Wisconsin Badgers linebacker as Top 30 player in the league
Zack Baun has been on a major run over the last 12 months.
After a breakout 2024 season and a Super Bowl Championship, he became one of the highest-paid linebackers in the NFL with a new contract, and now the former Wisconsin Badgers third-round pick is earning the respect of his fellow players.
The NFL had its players vote on the Top 100 players in the league, and they put Baun at No. 26
He went from not making the Top 100 last year to jumping up into the Top 30.
The Philadelphia Eagles' leading tackler put up 11 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, four pass breakups and 3.5 sacks last season as an all-around play-maker in Vic Fangio's defense.
He moved from edge rusher to inside linebacker, and it completely changed his career.
Baun is the second former Badger to crack the list so far, with Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel slotting in at No. 88.
Ex-Wisconsin star T.J. Watt is also expected to make the list somewhere in the Top 25 that has yet to be announced at the time of this publishing.