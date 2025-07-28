Wisconsin Badgers not letting money from NIL, revenue sharing divide football locker room
Wisconsin Badgers football players are making real money now thanks to the revenue sharing agreement that went into place July 1, plus ongoing NIL deals.
Some have nicer cars or accessories than others, but the players aren't letting financial differences divide them in the locker room.
"I couldn’t tell you what a single person makes," left guard Joe Brunner said Monday. "You can kinda guess based on last year and how they performed, but I couldn’t give you a single number on anyone."
Brunner said the money conversation doesn't come up much between players. Players negotiated their deals before practices began, so everything is already set when they get into the locker room.
To him, all that matters is the work that teammates are putting in, day in and day out.
"I want to keep it that way," Brunner said. "I don’t care what they make. As long as you’re going out there and you’re playing your absolute hardest, that’s all that matters."
Building that culture was all about players and coaches being intentional about strengthening relationships.
Spending more time together and getting to know each other better helps them understand their shared goals that go beyond financial compensation.
"A huge part of that was getting out of the facility and hanging out with guys," Brunner said. "Because then you get to know guys and you don’t care what they’re making. You’re all playing for the Motion W, and I think guys understand that.”
Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson said the same is true on defense.
Players still notice when someone makes a big purchase, but it doesn't define their relationships on and off the field.
“I think we’ve got a bunch of humble guys," Peterson said. I don’t know how many times I’ve talked about money in the locker room. Obviously, we’re making a bunch of it, throughout the team, but we’ve got a bunch of guys who don’t talk about that much and keep that to themselves."
It's becoming a more important issue across college football. Maryland head coach Mike Locksley felt it divide his locker room last year between haves and have nots.
It sounds like the Badgers are being intentional about not letting that happen in Madison.