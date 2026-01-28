Way-too-early record predictions for newly released Wisconsin Badgers football schedule
We already knew who the Wisconsin Badgers opponents would be for the 2026, but now we know when, where and in what order.
The Big Ten officially released its conference schedules for next season, and Luke Fickell will have a much easier path on paper than the daunting slate the Badgers faced in 2025.
That doesn't mean they don't have some significant challenges still on the docket, but it will be hard not to improve on the 4-8 record from this past fall.
Wisconsin still has to determine its starters at a number of positions through competitions at spring and fall camp, but that doesn't mean we can't take a stab at some way-too-early predictions for the 2026 record.
Week 1 vs Notre Dame - Loss
The Badgers toughest game of the season will be its first one. As improved as Wisconsin will be this fall, it won't be enough to unseat a Fighting Irish team that probably belonged in the College Football Playoff this year.
Week 2 vs Western Illinois - Win
Week 3 vs Eastern Michigan - Win
Anything less than impressive blowouts over these directional midwestern schools will be a disappointment for Fickell in Year 4.
Week 4 at Penn State - Loss
The Nittany Lions will be adjusting to new head coach Matt Campbell, but he brought enough of his Iowa State players with him to hit the ground running. It's a winnable game for Wisconsin, but they haven't earned the benefit of the doubt yet.
Week 5 vs Michigan State - Win
Week 6 - BYE
Week 7 at UCLA - Win
UCLA and Michigan State both have to do some rebuilding under new head coaches, and they won't be able to make as quick of a turnaround as Penn State. If the Badgers are as improved as expected, they should take care of business.
Week 8 vs USC - Loss
The Trojans lost plenty in the transfer portal, but they retained the most important pieces of their offense while revamping their defense with a respected coach. They'll still be too much for Wisconsin to handle.
Week 9 at Iowa - Loss
The Badgers have been embarrassed by Iowa in their recent matchups. It should be a lot closer as Wisconsin finally has a healthy quarterback, but it might not be enough to put them over the top just yet.
Week 10 vs Rutgers - Win
Week 11 at Maryland - Win
Week 12 at Purdue - Win
Rutgers, Maryland and Purdue should all be in a tier below Wisconsin in the Big Ten, if the Badgers can stay relatively healthy and perform to expectations. On paper, this is an "easy" stretch of victories.
Week 13 vs Minnesota - Win
The battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe is never an easy one, but Minnesota didn't do anything special in the transfer portal and doesn't looked primed for a step forward. UW kept it close last year with a true freshman QB. This time, the trophy is coming home.
Final Record: 8-4 Overall, 6-3 Big Ten
This would be a significant step forward for Fickell to bring the Badgers back into contention in the Big Ten. It's not a CFP run or anything too crazy, but it's a validation of their extensive work in the transfer portal.
