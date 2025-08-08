Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman carted off with knee injury at fall camp, Week 1 status unclear
The status of the Wisconsin Badgers offensive line is up in the air for Week 1 against Miami (OH).
Sixth-year center Jake Renfo went down with a knee injury at fall camp practice Thursday and couldn't put any weight on the leg, so he was carted off the field.
Badgers officials say he is week-to-week, but he has not been ruled out for the season opener.
The good news is that they did not find any structural damage, and he was back on the sidelines of Friday's practice walking under his own power with a brace.
The bad news is that the first game of the season less than three weeks away, so a "week-to-week" designation puts that contest in doubt.
Renfro missed all of the 2022 season at Cincinnati after going down with a knee injury, but he seems to be much more fortunate this time around.
The Badgers should be able to get by if he misses the first game or two, but they're going to need their veteran center back for their third game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Wisconsin still has another week of fall camp practice to figure out their replacement plan.
Right guard Kerry Kodanko slid over to take Renfro's place in practice Friday.