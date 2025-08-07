Wisconsin Football: How Billy Edwards Jr.'s best trait can neutralize aggressive defenses
Blitz Billy Edwards Jr. at your own risk.
The Wisconsin Badgers' transfer quarterback has shown the ability to make life difficult for opposing defenses that want to get aggressive with their play-calling.
PFF identified Edwards' quick release as one of his top strengths in their 2025 preview for the Badgers.
While his best throws come vertically, his 2.34-second average time to throw was the third-fastest among qualified FBS quarterbacks. That quick release helped him excel against the blitz, where he earned an 85.3 passing grade, the seventh-best in the nation.- PFF
Edwards got rid of the ball quicker than any other Big Ten quarterback last season, and he carved up defenses that blitzed.
When a defense sends extra pass rushers, that leaves fewer players back in coverage and creates more one-on-one matchups for his receivers.
Last season at Maryland, Edwards had eight touchdowns and only three interceptions when blitzed, completing just under 70 percent of his passes for a passer rating of 106.3.
His quick release also makes his offensive line's job easier, as they don't have to sustain their blocks for as long.
Those quicker passing plays don't allow as much time for receivers to run deeper routes, so Edwards Jr. will be counting on his weapons to make plays after the catch.
He has the arm strength to launch shots downfield, too, but the short passing game can help him take care of the football and get into a rhythm early.