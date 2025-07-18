Wisconsin Badgers OL Joe Brunner says new offense under Jeff Grimes brings 'flashbacks' to 2011 Rose Bowl team
The future of the Wisconsin Badgers offense will involved going back in time, at least stylistically.
New offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes is installing a more traditional, under-center offense than what the team ran under Phil Longo, and the players are loving it.
Offensive lineman Joe Brunner was the latest to rave about what he's seen in practice so far.
In an interview with Badger Connect, he said the players are bought in, and it feels like old school Wisconsin football again.
"It's a pro-style offense, but it's smash-mouth football," Brunner said. "Growing up in Wisconsin, watching the 2010-2011 team... it's flashbacks to that."
The 2010 and 2011 Badgers made back-to-back trips to the Rose Bowl after 11 win seasons under head coach Bret Bielema and offensive coordinator Paul Chryst.
Brunner wasn't implying that this year's team would have that level of success, but he thinks a return to a similar style of offense will help Wisconsin get back on track in 2025.
Having running backs like John Clay and Montee Ball with quarterback like Russell Wilson also made a big difference, but Luke Fickell is looking for his current young running backs and transfer QB to have breakout performances of their own.