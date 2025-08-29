Wisconsin Badgers optimistic, but don't know full extent of QB Billy Edwards Jr.'s injury
After the Wisconsin Badgers' 17-0 victory over Miami (OH) in Week 1, head coach Luke Fickell and the team didn't have many specifics on the injury quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. suffered in the second quarter.
That didn't stop them from having optimism about his prognosis.
The head coach was more vague than his players during his postgame press conference. Teammates may have had more opportunity to talk to the QB than the coach, who had plenty of other duties to tend to.
"Good to see, that he was back out there, able to be a part of the game and be with our team," Fickell said. "Hopefully that’s a really good sign for things moving forward."
The injury appeared to be non-contact for Edwards, who went down after handing the ball off to wide receiver Tyrell Henry.
His left leg buckled when he put weight on it, despite wearing a brace on that knee dating back to a minor injury at fall camp.
Wide receiver Vinny Anthony said Edwards was in good spirits, and he's not overly concerned.
"Just seems like a QB curse kind of thing. It's weird," Anthony said. "Billy will be fine. I talked to him. He'll be good."
The leading receiver indicated that Edwards could miss a little time, but he might have avoided something more serious.
The length of his recovery will be critical for a tough Badgers schedule.
Wisconsin can get by with backup QB Danny O'Neil next Saturday against Middle Tennessee State, but then they head to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama and will need all hands on deck.
The Big Ten schedule starts the following week with Maryland before the Badgers get their first bye. Michigan sits on the other side of that week off, which would be a prime opportunity for Edwards to return if he has to miss a few games.