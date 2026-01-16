Wisconsin Badgers pursuing 4-star Oklahoma transfer to round out wide receiver room

The Wisconsin Badgers have already brought in three wide receivers through the transfer portal. Luke Fickell is looking to add at least one more to round out the group.

One name in his sights is former Oklahoma wide receiver Zion Kearney.

247 Sports college football writer Chris Hummer is reporting that Kearney is working to set up a visit with Wisconsin as the transfer portal window closes.

Oklahoma WR Zion Kearney is visiting Toledo today, his reps @topflightboog_ and @shamar_thomas11 tell @CBSSports.



Kearney is also working to set up visits to Wisconsin, Washington and North Texas.



He's one of the top available WRs in the portal. https://t.co/lPPwaVDoEb https://t.co/BE3usVtzVA pic.twitter.com/ImYkrnYL51 — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 16, 2026

Kearney was originally a four-star recruit out of Texas who was ranked as a Top 150 player and Top 25 wide receiver in the 2024 class.

List at 6-foot-1, 207 pounds, he caught only two passes for 31 yards this season after making eight catches for 128 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman.

Kearney appeared in five games on offense and special teams this season, so he could not redshirt and has two years of eligibility remaining.

He looks to have plenty of untapped potential and could provide another high-upside weapon for new Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph.

The John Mateer jump throw to Zion Kearney was kind of awesome#Sooners: pic.twitter.com/jcBqOMogFI — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) September 14, 2025

If Kearney comes to Madison, he'll have plenty of competition for playing time at receiver, despite how many pass-catchers UW lost this winter.

Wisconsin has brought in Malachi Coleman (Minnesota), Shamar Rigby (Oklahoma State) and Jaylon Domingeaux (Southeastern Louisiana) through the transfer portal, in addition to three true freshman wide receivers in the 2026 recruiting class.

Starter Chris Brooks and rising sophomore Eugene Hilton are also back from last year's roster, giving the Badgers a variety of skillsets at the receiver position for offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes to scheme with.

Fickell seems keen on adding at least one more to the mix, and he is expected to move quickly with classes and team meetings set to begin next week.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: