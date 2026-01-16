Wisconsin Badgers pursuing 4-star Oklahoma transfer to round out wide receiver room
In this story:
The Wisconsin Badgers have already brought in three wide receivers through the transfer portal. Luke Fickell is looking to add at least one more to round out the group.
One name in his sights is former Oklahoma wide receiver Zion Kearney.
247 Sports college football writer Chris Hummer is reporting that Kearney is working to set up a visit with Wisconsin as the transfer portal window closes.
Kearney was originally a four-star recruit out of Texas who was ranked as a Top 150 player and Top 25 wide receiver in the 2024 class.
List at 6-foot-1, 207 pounds, he caught only two passes for 31 yards this season after making eight catches for 128 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman.
Kearney appeared in five games on offense and special teams this season, so he could not redshirt and has two years of eligibility remaining.
He looks to have plenty of untapped potential and could provide another high-upside weapon for new Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph.
Related: Wisconsin Badgers biggest remaining needs after first 25 transfer portal additions
If Kearney comes to Madison, he'll have plenty of competition for playing time at receiver, despite how many pass-catchers UW lost this winter.
Wisconsin has brought in Malachi Coleman (Minnesota), Shamar Rigby (Oklahoma State) and Jaylon Domingeaux (Southeastern Louisiana) through the transfer portal, in addition to three true freshman wide receivers in the 2026 recruiting class.
Starter Chris Brooks and rising sophomore Eugene Hilton are also back from last year's roster, giving the Badgers a variety of skillsets at the receiver position for offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes to scheme with.
Fickell seems keen on adding at least one more to the mix, and he is expected to move quickly with classes and team meetings set to begin next week.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.