2026 4-star defensive line recruit says receiving offer from Wisconsin Badgers was a 'surreal moment'
It's an occurrence that's happened quite often for Alister Vallejo during his recruiting journey: getting out of class to talk to college football staff.
The Liberty Hill, Texas, native recently received yet another call to the field house with a coach at the school to see him. This time it would be Wisconsin Badgers' assistant Matt Mitchell, there to deliver good news.
"Heard that one about 1,000 times, and I come down and it was coach Mitchell," Vallejo said. "He was there. He's the edge (rushers) coach and outside linebackers and all that. And we basically just chatted for a little bit. He's like every coach that I've spoken to from there thinks really highly of me and all that."
"He basically told me a lot about their program and the head coach (Luke Fickell), and just overall what they got going on, and then he kind of summed it. He was like, 'Yeah, we're gonna offer you a scholarship.'"
The relationship between Vallejo, now a four-star defensive lineman and No. 205 player in the 2026 class, and Wisconsin is a relatively new one. Vallejo said defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow tried to get him to come up to Madison for a spring practice, though the timing didn't fit.
But then, receiving the offer from Mitchell and the Badgers was a "surreal moment."
"It's just the pedigree that Wisconsin has with their successfulness and the players that they breed with J.J. Watt and all that," Vallejo said. "It's a great program, for sure, and it's something a lot of people would want to be a part of."
"I don't take that lightly. It's the fact that they believe in me, and they think that I'm one of their guys that they could really develop and turn into something."
Vallejo confirmed he had 16 offers and has official visits scheduled to Michigan, Notre Dame and Kansas coming up in June. His timeline to commit to a school is still a little fluid, though he has thought about making a decision before the summer ends.
Relationships is the biggest factor for him when trying to find a school and program that fits best.
"Getting with not only coaches, but the people around and whoever's going to be a big factor in my career there," Vallejo said. "And that's just really important to me, and getting to know as much as I can about the people I'm going to be surrounded with."
It appears the Wisconsin staff is quickly working to build rapport, as he was on the phone with Whitlow earlier Thursday.
Vallejo said that he and Wisconsin haven't discussed an official visit yet, though he "could see that in the future."
"It's definitely something I would consider, yes," Vallejo said.