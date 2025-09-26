All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers redshirt tracker: True freshmen defenders close to burning eligibility

The Wisconsin Badgers have sprinkled in a handful of true freshman through the first four games of the 2025 season, and some are approaching the threshold for using up a year of eligibility.

Wisconsin cornerback Cairo Skanes (25) runs a drill during football practice Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium in Platteville, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin cornerback Cairo Skanes (25) runs a drill during football practice Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium in Platteville, Wisconsin. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Under the current rules, if a player participates in more than four games in a season, he can no longer redshirt for that season.

If Luke Fickell and his staff feel that any of the true freshmen can help the team win games this season, then they're not going to worry about the redshirt status. They'll put quality players on the field.

But they might want to preserve eligibility for some of their more promising freshmen that could be an even greater contributor with four more years of playing beyond 2025.

Here is a look at each true freshman on Wisconsin's roster with a breakdown of how many games they have played and how many snaps each has been on the field for, according to PFF.

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. (13) rushes with the football against the Miami (OH) RedHawks
Aug 28, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. (13) rushes with the football against Miami (OH) RedHawks defensive back Adrian Walker Jr. (6) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Four games played

WR Eugene Hilton Jr.: 42 offensive snaps

LB Cooper Catalano: 11 defensive snaps, 19 special teams snaps

EDGE Nicholas Clayton: 11 defensive snaps, 34 special teams snaps

SS Grant Dean: 9 defense snaps, 10 special teams snaps

CB Cairo Skanes: 9 defensive snaps, 41 special teams snaps

Three games played

LB Mason Posa: 24 defensive snaps, 10 special teams snaps

Two games played

None

One game played

OL Nolan Davenport: 3 offensive snaps

TE Emmett Bork: 1 offensive snap

Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

