Wisconsin Badgers redshirt tracker: True freshmen defenders close to burning eligibility
The Wisconsin Badgers have sprinkled in a handful of true freshmen through the first four games of the 2025 season, and some are approaching the threshold for using up a year of eligibility.
Under the current rules, if a player participates in more than four games in a season, he can no longer redshirt for that season.
If Luke Fickell and his staff feel that any of the true freshmen can help the team win games this season, then they're not going to worry about the redshirt status. They'll put quality players on the field.
But they might want to preserve eligibility for some of their more promising freshmen that could be an even greater contributor with four more years of playing beyond 2025.
Here is a look at each true freshman on Wisconsin's roster with a breakdown of how many games they have played and how many snaps each has been on the field for, according to PFF.
Four games played
WR Eugene Hilton Jr.: 42 offensive snaps
LB Cooper Catalano: 11 defensive snaps, 19 special teams snaps
EDGE Nicholas Clayton: 11 defensive snaps, 34 special teams snaps
SS Grant Dean: 9 defense snaps, 10 special teams snaps
CB Cairo Skanes: 9 defensive snaps, 41 special teams snaps
Three games played
LB Mason Posa: 24 defensive snaps, 10 special teams snaps
Two games played
None
One game played
OL Nolan Davenport: 3 offensive snaps
TE Emmett Bork: 1 offensive snap