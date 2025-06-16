Wisconsin Badgers returning similar number of football starters as most Big Ten teams
Between the NFL Draft, graduation and the transfer portal, the Wisconsin Badgers lost a good chunk of starters from the 2024 team.
They didn't lose more than most other teams in the Big Ten.
CBS Sports' Cody Nagel went through and tracked the returning starters for every Power Four team, and Wisconsin was right there in the same range as their peers
He lists the Badgers with nine starters returning, four on offense and five on defense.
That's three offensive linemen — Joe Brunner (LG), Jake Renfro (C) and Riley Mahlman (RT) — plus wide receiver Vinny Anthony.
On the other side, it's safeties Preston Zachman and Austin Brown, along with cornerback Ricardo Hallman, edge rusher Darryl Peterson and defensive lineman Ben Barten.
He left out cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean, whose eligibility for this season is still being debated in the courts, but Luke Fickell expects to have him back for 2025.
That would give Wisconsin 10 returning starters, the same number as Rutgers, Northwestern, Minnesota and Iowa.
Ohio State, Michigan State and Nebraska all have nine coming back, while Indiana and USC are at eight.
Illinois leads the Big Ten with 16 returning starters, while Penn State and Michigan aren't far behind with 14 and 13, respectively.
Those are the only three teams with more returning starters than the Badgers.
It's far from the deciding factor that will determine how good Wisconsin does in 2025, but it shows they have just as much continuity as most of their conference rivals.