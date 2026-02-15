Wisconsin Badgers continue to see a shake up with the offensive coaching staff

MADISON, Wis. - The shakeup of Wisconsin football's offensive coaching staff will continue for head coach Luke Fickell.



Badgers wide receivers coach Jordan Reid has accepted a NFL job and has been hired as the assistant quarterback coach with the Atlanta Falcons, according to several media reports.

Hired following the 2024 season when UW moved Kenny Guiton to the quarterback coach position, Reid played a big part in the Badgers remaking their receiver corps through the transfer portal. UW added five receivers through the portal, including a pair of three-star-rated prospects in Malachi Coleman, Jaylon Domingeaux, Zion Kearney, and Shamar Rigby.

Reid is the third offensive coach to leave the program this offseason. Offensive line coach A.J. Blazek was dismissed and replaced by Eric Mateos, while running back coach Devon Spaulding left for Michigan State and was replaced by Minnesota running back coach Jayden Everett.



A Georgia native, Reid came to Wisconsin after coaching the Western Michigan wide receivers for two seasons. He coached three Bronco wideouts catch 30+ passes in 2024, led by Kenneth Womack who tallied a team-high 39 catches for 545 yards. Womack totaled 115 catches for 1,236 yards and two scores across two seasons under Reid’s guidance.



In 2022, Reid's WMU wide receiving corps made 167 of the team's 247 receptions. Womack led the MAC with 76 catches and racked up 691 yards and a touchdown en route to a First Team All-MAC honors.



Before his stint at WMU, Reid worked as an intern with the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings. He also served as an offensive quality control coach and an offensive analyst for two seasons at Wake Forest. In 2019, he served as a graduate assistant at Ohio University, his alma mater.



Reid played wide receiver at Ohio from 2013-16, finishing his career with 1,667 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He grabbed a team-high six touchdowns in 2016 and helped the Bobcats to a berth in the MAC Championship Game.

