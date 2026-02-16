Wisconsin Badgers Making Recruiting Push For Top 15 Offensive Tackle From Illinois Who Will Visit This Spring

The Wisconsin Badgers are making a strong recruiting push for one of the top offensive linemen in the 2027 class.

Four-star tackle Cameron Wagner from St. Joseph, Illinois is being recruited by some of the top schools around the country, but he's making time for Wisconsin this spring.

He posted his list of spring visits on social media, and he'll be coming to Madison on April 11.

Wagner is rated as a Top 15 offensive tackle in the country by both 247 Sports and Rivals Industry rankings.

At 6-foot-6, 305 pounds, the junior already has the type of size that a Big Ten program like the Badgers will covet.

They're not the only ones heavily pursuing him, though.

He will take visits with Auburn, Notre Dame, LSU, Ohio State and Oregon before his trip to Wisconsin, and he also plans to visit with Bret Bielema and his home-state Illini this spring too.

The Badgers haven't had some of the same recent success as those other schools on the field, but Wagner has told Rivals that he has a good relationship with Wisconsin offensive line coach Eric Mateos.

It may be an uphill battle to convince him to choose UW over some of those other programs, but Luke Fickell isn't backing down from the fight.

So far, Wisconsin has only one other offensive line recruit committed for the 2027 class with in-state lineman Ethan McIntosh from Verona, who is the son of athletic director Chris McIntosh.

The Badgers are also heavily recruiting a few other in-state linemen, including Cole Reiter from Germantown and brothers Reece and Hunter Mallinger from Sussex Hamilton High School.

