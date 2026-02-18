Former Wisconsin Badgers RBs Coach Jumps to NFL to Coach Super Bowl Champion Seahawks RBs
The man who coached Montee Ball, Melvin Gordon and James White for the Wisconsin Badgers is taking his talents to the NFL.
Former Badgers running backs coach Thomas Hammock is joining the Seattle Seahawks in that same role, where he's expected to become the highest-paid RBs coach in the league.
He most recently worked as the head coach of Northern Illinois for the past seven years.
He started his coaching career at Wisconsin, when Barry Alvarez brought him in as a graduate assistant in 2003 and 2004.
Hammock then coached running backs at NIU and Minnesota before returning to the Badgers as running backs coach under Bret Bielema in 2011.
In his first season coaching the position for Wisconsin, Montee Ball led the nation with 1,923 yards and 33 touchdowns while quarterback Russell Wilson took UW to the Rose Bowl.
In Hammock's second season, Ball led the Big Ten with 1,830 yards and 22 touchdowns before making the jump to the NFL.
The following year, both Melvin Gordon and James White had over 1,400 yards and double digit touchdowns under Hammock's tutelage.
That earned him his first NFL opportunity with the Baltimore Ravens, coaching their running backs from 2014-2018 before returning to NIU as head coach.
Baltimore is where he worked with current Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, forming a connection that reunites them again in Seattle.
The other Badgers connection on the Seahawks staff is offensive analyst Keller Chryst, who is the nephew of former Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst.
Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.