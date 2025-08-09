Miami is trying to dismiss Wisconsin Badgers' lawsuit over Xavier Lucas transfer
The University of Miami is fighting back against the Wisconsin Badgers' lawsuit over Xavier Lucas leaving the school to join the Hurricanes.
As expected, Miami filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing that UW-Madison had insufficent claims to file the suit.
Wisconsin is suing Miami with the hopes of establishing a legal precedent for tampering it alleges in Lucas' transfer.
The cornerback wanted to be entered in the transfer portal, but the Badgers denied that request, citing a two-year agreement the school had made to keep him playing for Wisconsin.
Lucas' attorney claims the agreement was not valid as it was pending a revenue sharing settlement by the NCAA, so the cornerback unenrolled from the Badgers and re-enrolled at Miami to bypass the transfer portal altogether.
Wisconsin sued Miami, claiming that Hurricanes coaches contacted Lucas while he was still part of the Badgers program. The school would like the court to define that as tampering to establish the legal precedent for future cases.
In a statement, Lucas' lawyer said that the only school that did anything wrong was Wisconsin for not entering his name in the portal when he requested it.
Miami's motion to dismiss was expected, as it is commonplace in many lawsuits for defendants to seek dismissal.
It doesn't mean the court will oblige, but it is the Hurricanes' first opportunity to defend itself in the matter and argue the merits of its case.
The dispute between the two programs is likely to carry on for quite some time, and none of it will change where Lucas plays college football.
No matter how it resolves, it should provide some clarity for the future of the sport and what programs are allowed to do with players and their revenue sharing agreements.