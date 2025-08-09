Former Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver gets another chance on NFL training camp roster
Quintez Cephus won't have a lot of time to catch up, but he's getting another shot to try and stick on an NFL roster.
The Houston Texans signed the former Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver this week to replace an injured receiver on their training camp roster.
This is his second stint with the Texans, who he was with during training camp and the preseason last year.
It's been a tumultuous offseason for Cephus. He had spent last season on the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad and re-upped with them in the offseason.
Then he was released in late June and remained a free agent until he joined the San Francisco 49ers in late July.
His time in San Francisco lasted only five days before he was released early in camp, and now he's on his third team in the last six weeks.
He'll have two more preseason games and less than a month of training camp practice to try and prove to Houston he deserves to stick on its 53-man roster.
The Texans just drafted two rookie wide receivers this year, so Cephus faces a tough battle to crack a deep rotation in Houston.
Still, he could show them enough promise to stick on the practice squad or stand out in the preseason games enough for another team to take a chance on him.