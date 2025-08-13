Wisconsin Badgers running back deemed breakout player for 2025 by ESPN
Dilin Jones only carried the ball 16 times in three games as a true freshman last year.
That was enough for ESPN's Billy Tucker to see a rising star in the making.
Jones was one 11 players to make Tucker's list of second-year players he's expecting to break out in 2025.
Wisconsin didn't dip into the portal to help replace Tawee Walker and Chez Mellusi's production; it felt good about the underclassmen still in the running back room. So do we. Jones arrived in Madison with SEC offers and blue-chip skills. The No. 8 running back in the ESPN 300, Jones ran through his high school competition, and we project he's ready to do the same in the Big Ten. He's got an impressive size-to-speed ratio and good change-of-direction skills. Jones isn't just a classic bruising back that Badgers fans are accustomed to. He can also hit the home run and make tackles miss in the open field. It's a good RB unit and Jones won't have to carry the load, which should keep him fresh and healthy as the Badgers look to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 season.- Billy Tucker, ESPN
Jones was a highly rated recruit last year, but he was burried on the depth chart behind Tawee Walker and Chez Mellusi.
Both departed this offseason, but Jones still faces stiff competition from returning backs Cade Yacamelli and Darrion Dupree.
New offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has expressed a preference for a two-man running back rotation but will use three if they all perform well enough to justify a role.
Jones might have started the offseason as the lowest on the totem pole, but he impressed throughout spring practices and now fall camp.
How much of the runnning back split goes to him is still to-be-determined, but he's in a great position to emerge as a play-maker in the backfield who becomes a key part of Grimes' offense in 2025 and beyond.