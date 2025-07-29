Wisconsin Badgers 'ideal situation' is 2 RB rotation, but OC Jeff Grimes could play all 3
The Wisconsin Badgers have three running backs competing for a major role in Jeff Grimes' offense.
By the end of fall camp, he would ideally like to narrow that down to two.
The new offensive coordinator won't rule out the possibility of using Darrion Dupree, Dilin Jones and Cade Yacamelli this season, but he admitted that it makes the coaches' jobs more difficult when you have more players in the mix.
"The ideal situation is you have two guys that you play most of the time, and then there might be a third that gets a couple of plays, but he's ready to go," Grimes said Monday. "But if we have three that are ready, then we'll play all of them.
He believes that the more players you use, the more buy in you'll have from them, but it also makes it more difficult to get enough practice reps for all of them.
The key in his mind is that the coaching staff has to have a clear plan for how multiple players are going to be used in different personnel packages.
"If we say, all three of these tailbacks are worthy of playing, then I'm going to say, OK, when are we playing this guy, when are we playing this guy and when are we playing this guy?" Grimes said. "If I'm switching that running back, but I'm also switching two receivers, or maybe a tight end and a receiver, that personnel group has to have all 11 on the field at the right time."
Among the three returning backs, Dupree was the most productive last season with 317 yards on 79 carries, but Yacamelli has the most experience of the group and Jones might have the most untapped potential.
How they handle reps at fall camp will go a long way toward determine who takes what role in the offense.
And even then, those roles could shift through the ups and downs of the regular season.