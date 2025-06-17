Russell Wilson goes No. 1 overall in do-over of 2012 NFL Draft by PFF
Russell Wilson fell a lot further than he should have in 2012 NFL Draft.
Even at the time, the middle of the third round felt like a steal for the Wisconsin Badgers' quarterback.
Now, with hindsight, he could have been the first overall pick in the draft.
That's where he went in PFF's redraft of the 2012 class. Their analysts had the Indianapolis Colts taking Wilson instead of QB Andrew Luck.
1. Indianapolis Colts: QB Russell Wilson, Wisconsin
The Colts get their quarterback, but this time it's third-round pick Russell Wilson, who has played at a high level throughout his 13-year NFL career.- PFF
Wilson has slowed down a bit recently, but from 2012 to 2020, he compiled a 93.3 PFF passing grade that ranked fifth in the NFL. His 86.8 PFF rushing grade in that span ranked second among quarterbacks, and he led the position in rushing yards when including postseason play.
It's reminiscent of the movie Draft Day, with a Badgers passer at the top of the class, though Wilson has fewer red flags than the fictional QB Bo Callahan.
PFF had Wilson ahead of Luck due to the shortened career of the actual No. 1overall pick from that year, who they slotted at No. 4.
Kirk Cousins goes as the second player off the board, as another QB who fell down further than they should have in the draft.
Part of what made Wilson's NFL journey so special was how he ascended from an overlooked prospect to become a Super Bowl champion.
He might have preferred to get the rookie contract of a No. 1 pick instead of a third rounder, but it wouldn't have carried the same underdog story.
Regardless, he made Wisconsin proud and proved that it's not about where you start, it's where you finish.
