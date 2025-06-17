All Badgers

Russell Wilson goes No. 1 overall in do-over of 2012 NFL Draft by PFF

If the 2012 NFL Draft was re-done today with hindsight, Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Russell Wilson should have gone No. 1 overall, according to the analysts at PFF.

Lorin Cox

Wisconsin Badgers QB Russell Wilson avoids the tackle of Oregon Ducks Dewitt Stuckey during the first half of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on January 2, 2012.
Wisconsin Badgers QB Russell Wilson avoids the tackle of Oregon Ducks Dewitt Stuckey during the first half of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on January 2, 2012. / Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Russell Wilson fell a lot further than he should have in 2012 NFL Draft.

Even at the time, the middle of the third round felt like a steal for the Wisconsin Badgers' quarterback.

Now, with hindsight, he could have been the first overall pick in the draft.

That's where he went in PFF's redraft of the 2012 class. Their analysts had the Indianapolis Colts taking Wilson instead of QB Andrew Luck.

1. Indianapolis Colts: QB Russell Wilson, Wisconsin

The Colts get their quarterback, but this time it's third-round pick Russell Wilson, who has played at a high level throughout his 13-year NFL career.

Wilson has slowed down a bit recently, but from 2012 to 2020, he compiled a 93.3 PFF passing grade that ranked fifth in the NFL. His 86.8 PFF rushing grade in that span ranked second among quarterbacks, and he led the position in rushing yards when including postseason play.

PFF

It's reminiscent of the movie Draft Day, with a Badgers passer at the top of the class, though Wilson has fewer red flags than the fictional QB Bo Callahan.

PFF had Wilson ahead of Luck due to the shortened career of the actual No. 1overall pick from that year, who they slotted at No. 4.

Kirk Cousins goes as the second player off the board, as another QB who fell down further than they should have in the draft.

Part of what made Wilson's NFL journey so special was how he ascended from an overlooked prospect to become a Super Bowl champion.

He might have preferred to get the rookie contract of a No. 1 pick instead of a third rounder, but it wouldn't have carried the same underdog story.

Regardless, he made Wisconsin proud and proved that it's not about where you start, it's where you finish.

ability.

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the host of the Locked on Bears podcast and has been covering the Chicago Bears since 2016. He is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus and has written for NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today's Bears Wire. You can follow him on Twitter @CoxSports1.

Home/Football