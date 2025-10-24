Badgers football scoring drought puts them in dubious territory among worst in FBS
The Wisconsin Badgers lack of scoring this season is putting them among the worst offenses in the country.
Back-to-back shutout losses is supposed to be rock bottom, but the inability to put points on the board has been a season-long issue.
Through the first eight weeks of the season, the Badgers are one of only three teams in the country that has yet to score 100 total points.
The other two programs are UMass and Northern Illinois. The Huskies have one win over Holy Cross. The Minutemen are winless.
The most troubling part is that Wisconsin has scored the fewest points in the first half of any team in the country.
Across seven contests, the Badgers are averaging fewer than four points in the first half of games.
They've scored more second-half points than a number of teams, but too many of those scores have come against non-Power 4 opponents or garbage time in blowouts.
Still, after back-to-back games with zero on the scoreboard, Wisconsin would gladly take some garbage time points just to remember what it's like to reach the endzone again.
The offense was supposed to be much improved in 2025 with new quarterbacks and a new coordinator.
Injuries and widespread inconsistency derailed all of that, and the results are worse than anyone expected.