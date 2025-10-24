Expert picks for Wisconsin at Oregon: Blowout coming, but Badgers could cover massive spread
The Wisconsin Badgers have very little hope of pulling off a miracle upset over the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, but one of the widest betting spreads in college football makes this game a little more exciting to follow.
No college football analyst or reporter is picking Wisconsin to win, but some think they can cover a 31.5-point spread.
USA Today's panel of six college football writers all picked Oregon straight up, but CBS Sports' writers make picks based on the spread, and two of their nine writer think the Badgers can cover.
The writers over at Oregon Live all see the home team getting the win, but only one of the nine think Wisconsin can keep the final score within 31 points. The rest all see blowouts of 42 or more.
Even the Wisconsin beat writers at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel don't see the Badgers keeping it close, though the two reporters are split on whether UW can cover.
Mark Stewart has Wisconsin losing by 31. John Steppe has it as as 38-point loss.
Everyone expects this game to be ugly, with Wisconsin failing to score a single point in either of their last two games. The real question is, how ugly it gets in Oregon.