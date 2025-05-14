All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers trying to steal 2026 CB who already committed to rival Maryland Terrapins

The Badgers offered 2026 three-star defensive back Khmari Bing this week, even though he already committed to the Maryland Terrapins.

Wisconsin cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes is shown during spring football practice Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes is shown during spring football practice Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Wisconsin Badgers already took the Maryland Terrapins' starting quarterback, Billy Edwards Jr.,, in the transfer portal.

Now, Luke Fickell is going after one of their 2026 recruits.

Three-star defensive back Khmari Bing announced on Tuesday that he received an offer from the Badgers, even though he committed to Maryland early back in August..

He attends St. Francis Academy in Baltimore and was the Terrapins' first commitment for the 2026 class, but he hasn't stopped receiving offers and scheduling visits despite his pledge.

Bing visited Virginia Tech this spring and has official visits scheduled with Miami (FL) in addition to his planned OV with Maryland.

After committing to the Terrapins, he announced offers from Kentucky, Florida State and Connecticut in the winter.

Wisconsin is the only offer he's announced since Jan. 24. The Badgers might be late to the game, but they wouldn't make an offer at this point if they didn't think they had a chance.

Odds are against Fickell stealing another Terrapin away, but that's not stopping him from trying.

