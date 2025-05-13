Wisconsin Badgers legend Joe Thomas goes even higher in first round of PFF's 2007 re-draft
Joe Thomas was the third player taken back in the 2007 NFL Draft. With hindsight, that still wasn't early enough for the Wisconsin Badgers legend.
PFF's analysts went back and re-drafted the entire 2007 class with full knowledge of how their careers played out, and Thomas went even earlier.
They have wide receiver Calvin Johnson going No. 1 overall, but Thomas slots in at No. 2 to the Detroit Lions.
Detroit did well originally to draft Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson, but they are forced to secure a different inductee in this scenario.- PFF
Left tackle Joe Thomas was a first-team All-Pro in six of his 11 NFL seasons. He finished his career with a 95.9 PFF pass-blocking grade while never earning a sub-81.7 mark in that department in a season. He was also an ironman, playing an NFL-record 10,363 career snaps.
Both Hall of Famers went one slot earlier than they did in reality, when quarterback JaMarcus Russell of LSU was one of the all-time biggest draft busts with the No. 1 pick.
The Cleveland Browns' new pick with Thomas off the board was cornerback Darrelle Revis, a fine consolation prize.
If not Johnson's presence in the class, the Badgers offensive tackle would have been the best player in the 2007 draft.
Thomas was the only Wisconsin player taken that year, but he turned out to be arguably their best all-time draft pick.
The only other Badgers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame are former Pittsburgh Steelers center Mike Webster and 1940s running back Elroy Hirsch. J.J. Watt could be next in a few years.
